Rogue actors are seizing the seas

Around the world a storm is building on the oceans after decades of calm. In the Red Sea Houthi militias have launched dozens of attacks on ships with drones and missiles, cutting container activity in the Suez canal by 90% while cocking a snook at the US Navy. The Black Sea is filling up with mines and crippled warships; this year Ukraine hopes to eject the Russian navy from Crimea, its base since Catherine the Great. The Baltic and North seas face a shadow-war of pipeline and cable sabotage. And Asia is seeing the largest build-up of naval power since the second world war, as China tries to coerce Taiwan into unifying and America seeks to deter a Chinese invasion. After Taiwan’s election this week, tensions there could soar.

These events are not a coincidence, but a sign of a profound shift taking place on the planet’s oceans. The world economy is still globalized. Some 80 percent of trade by volume and 50 percent by value travels on a fleet of 105,000 container ships, tankers and freight vessels that ply the oceans day and night, taken for granted by the people whose livelihoods depend on them. Yet superpower rivalry and the decay of global rules and norms mean that geopolitical tensions are deepening. The inevitable and underappreciated consequence is that oceans are a contested zone for the first time since the cold war.

U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, the top commander of U.S. naval forces in the Middle East, says Yemen’s Houthi rebels are showing no signs of ending their “reckless” attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, but that more nations are joining the international maritime mission to protect vessels in the vital waterway. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)

The quest for opportunity and order at sea has a long history. In the 17th century Grotius, a Dutch jurist, laid out the principle of freedom of navigation and in the 19th Britain enforced it by means of the Royal Navy and a network of ports and forts. Open oceans were enshrined in the post-1945 order and, from the 1990s, the maritime world reflected the rise of globalization and American power. That emphasized hyper-efficiency and extreme concentration.