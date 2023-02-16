‘Run, hide, fight’ is not enough

When campus officials at Michigan State University began tweeting “Run, Hide, Fight” as guidance to students for how to handle a gunman actively shooting on campus earlier this week, they were essentially saying: Sorry, we are out of ideas.

This advice was not unique to Michigan, of course. Formulated by the Department of Homeland Security, it is widely disbursed.

It may be practical in the moment. But “Run, Hide, Fight” is not an adequate response. It is a concession that the feds, at least, have nothing more concrete to offer on public safety.