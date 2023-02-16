 | Thu, Feb 16, 2023
Menu Search Log in

‘Run, hide, fight’ is not enough

This advice was not unique to Michigan, of course. Formulated by the Department of Homeland Security, it is widely disbursed. 

By

Editorials

February 16, 2023 - 4:51 PM

Current and former students from Michigan State University and their supporters attend a rally outside of the state Capitol Building on Feb. 15, 2023 in Lansing, Mich. (Scott Olson/Getty Images/TNS)

When campus officials at Michigan State University began tweeting “Run, Hide, Fight” as guidance to students for how to handle a gunman actively shooting on campus earlier this week, they were essentially saying: Sorry, we are out of ideas.

This advice was not unique to Michigan, of course. Formulated by the Department of Homeland Security, it is widely disbursed. 

It may be practical in the moment. But “Run, Hide, Fight” is not an adequate response. It is a concession that the feds, at least, have nothing more concrete to offer on public safety.

Related
December 3, 2021
July 11, 2018
June 16, 2018
January 5, 2016
Most Popular