Russian nuclear arms for Belarus a global concern

Russia said this spring that it would send tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, and on Tuesday President Alexander Lukashenko said he has received some of them. This development is another escalation by Vladimir Putin and another indication of Moscow’s takeover of Minsk.

Mr. Putin helped Mr. Lukashenko quell the 2020 protests against the Belarusian government, but at a price for Belarus independence. Military integration is a key component of Russia’s slow-rolling annexation of Belarus.

Mr. Putin has positioned Russian troops in Belarus and used its territory to launch Russian ground forces and missiles to attack Ukraine. Russia has also stationed S-400 surface-to-air and Iskander short-range missile systems there. Belarus’s Defense Ministry said in April that Russia helped train its soldiers on the use of tactical nuclear weapons, and now Mr. Lukashenko says they’re in-country.