Russia’s internal rebellion exposed

The unsuccessful rebellion Saturday by Yevgeny Prigozhin and his Wagner Group of mercenaries will leave Vladimir Putin in power. But it underscores how much Mr. Putin’s failed attempt to conquer Ukraine has weakened Russia and sapped its military strength.

Sixteen months ago as he invaded Ukraine, Mr. Putin spoke confidently that Russia was embarking on a nationalist endeavor to protect itself from a Western threat that didn’t exist. He thought he could take Kyiv in days. On Saturday the not-so-strongman had to beseech his weakened military to protect the Kremlin from a home-grown challenge that he called “treason.” There were unconfirmed reports that his plane had fled Moscow.

Mr. Prigozhin later called off his troops from marching to Moscow after clashes that were likely to become bloody. In a deal brokered by the Belarus dictator and Putin ally, Alexander Lukashenko, Mr. Prigozhin will live in exile in Belarus. His Wagner Group’s forces won’t be prosecuted and those who didn’t take up arms against Moscow will be integrated into the military. Mr. Prigozhin began his rise to power as Mr. Putin’s caterer, and he will need a food taster in Minsk.