Saudis’ saddling up with BRICS a concern

Why would the Kingdom join a bloc of nations hostile to the U.S.?

By

Editorials

January 3, 2024 - 2:22 PM

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin for the talks at the Al Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Saudi Arabia and Israel have quietly been negotiating a peace deal that would be greased with a U.S.-Saudi defense treaty. So why is Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman putting that at risk by joining the BRICS group of nations?

That’s the question that emerged Tuesday as Saudi state TV said the Kingdom has officially joined the BRICS bloc. BRICS stands for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, the group’s longtime members. They began as developing nations bent mainly on growth.

But in recent years, led by China and Russia, the BRICS have evolved into a diplomatic bloc bent on countering Western influence. The bloc would like to create an alternative system of global finance that is less dependent on the U.S. dollar for transactions and would be less vulnerable to Western sanctions.

