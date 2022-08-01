 | Mon, Aug 01, 2022
Sen. Marshall throws veterans under the bus in reversal of vote

Missouri's Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley also voted against a measure to aid veterans exposed to toxins and burn pits during their service

By

Editorials

August 1, 2022 - 2:27 PM

An Air Force service member tosses items into a burn pit at Balad Air Base, Iraq, in March 2008. The burn pits were frequently used to dispose of unneeded items and were ignited by jet fuel as the bases lacked infrastructure for proper disposal and existing sanitation services had been destroyed by combat. (Senior Airman Julianne Showalter/US Air Force/TNS)

Three of the region’s four U.S. senators decided Wednesday to hold sick veterans hostage to their own anger. It’s appalling and childish. 

The senators — Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley of Missouri, and Roger Marshall of Kansas — voted against blocking a filibuster of the PACT Act, a measure designed to provide funding to treat veterans exposed to toxins and burn pits. 

The bill has been under discussion for years. It would cost about $30 billion annually, a pittance in a multitrillion-dollar federal budget. But the cost is less important than the cause: The nation has promised to help sick veterans, and voted Wednesday to break that promise. 

