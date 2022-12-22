 | Thu, Dec 22, 2022
Singing hits all the right notes

The act is good for the heart, soul, and body by connecting us and keeping us active, learning and giving

December 22, 2022

Iola High School student Kendall Glaze performs his state solo, “The Vagabond” inn 2021. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Hark — it’s not just herald angels singing. From choirs in care homes to choirs in cathedrals, from organized singalongs to children belting out “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” in school halls, voices are raised in song, and raised together. For some, this is the only time of year that such singing happens.

It feels as if this is how it has always been. But of course indoor singing was prohibited, along with all other communal activities, in March 2020. Apart from a few months when a couple of UK government-sponsored studies meant indoor singing was allowed in carefully distanced groups of six, amateur choirs as we generally know them were muted for more than 18 months. Much guidance about singing during that time went back to a paper about one superspreader incident in the U.S. early in the pandemic. As we said at the time, more information was urgently needed. That information is now available. Researchers recently concluded that most choir members who fell ill in the incident in Mount Vernon, Washington, had already been infected. Turns out that singing is no more dangerous, Covid-wise, than talking at a similar volume.

I don’t sing because I’m happy. I’m happy because I sing.

