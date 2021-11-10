 | Thu, Nov 11, 2021
Special session unnecessary

Kansans would pay about $65,000 a day for legislators to ‘debate’ COVID misinformation

By

Editorials

November 10, 2021 - 9:31 AM

Kansans, and their representatives, should firmly reject any special legislative session on COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

A special session would be wasteful and dangerous. Vaccine exemption legislation would likely be illegal, and would certainly be unnecessary. And if recent hearings on the subject are any indication, a special session would amplify the voices of misguided, unhinged opponents of public health.

We’re confident Gov. Laura Kelly will not call lawmakers back. But the Legislature can call itself into a special session with a two-thirds vote — and it might just happen.

