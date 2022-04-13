Starting wage for Missouri teachers as low as $25,000. Seriously?

There appears to be a healthy wave of bipartisan support within the Legislature to boost the pay of public school teachers, and Missourians should do everything in their power to encourage lawmakers along this path. The state’s future depends on having well-educated kids who perform at grade level, head to college or technical school well grounded in the basics, and enter the workforce prepared for the demands their future employers put on them.

It all starts by attracting talented and highly motivated teachers whose salaries reflect the extraordinary demands placed upon them. For too long, the misguided mentality in Jefferson City, and probably among the general population, is that teachers somehow enjoy a cushy lifestyle in which they only work the few hours a day and then get the whole summer off.

Any teacher can quickly offer a reality check. The school day typically involves back-to-back classes that often don’t allow for bathroom breaks, much less time for lunch. There are student emotional crises, or helping a kid whose homelife requires counseling. If a student lacks supplies, the teacher often covers the expense out of her or his own wallet. There’s a barrage of self-assessment work, online training, administrative meetings and other demands that suck up any extra minutes of the day that aren’t occupied by classroom instruction.