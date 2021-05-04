 | Tue, May 04, 2021
State legislators should pass a clean school funding bill

Kansas lawmakers are relying on one-time federal COVID relief to fund schools. That's a recipe for disaster.

Editorials

May 4, 2021 - 9:40 AM

Kansas lawmakers spent too much time this year debating a long list of unnecessary and provocative proposals, including banning transgender student athletes and making it harder to vote.

Yet the Legislature has failed to pass a school funding bill, which could cause major legal and budgetary headaches for public school districts across the state.

Nothing is more important than stability and predictability in public education. Kansas lawmakers must pass a clean, fully-funded education bill in the next two weeks, and Gov. Laura Kelly should sign it.

