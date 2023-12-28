State of disorder: Texas tries to usurp federal authority

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is up to it again, signing an unlawful new state law to make crossing into the country illegally a state misdemeanor. We don’t expect it to last much beyond when the ink has dried.

Abbott’s immigration demagoguery only intensifies as long as he faces few consequences for it. New Yorkers are most familiar with his busing of thousands of migrants north to the city.

The stunt was done without any real coordination or notice because, from the start, the governor didn’t care one bit about the health and safety of the real human beings on those buses, including many families with children, instead seeing them as opportune tools for his posturing.