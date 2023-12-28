 | Fri, Dec 29, 2023
Menu Search Log in

State of disorder: Texas tries to usurp federal authority

No state has any conceivable ground to stand on in attempting to criminalize entry without federal inspection.

By

Editorials

December 28, 2023 - 2:59 PM

Migrants with children navigate razor wire fencing after crossing the Rio Grande River from Mexico into the U.S. close to the Eagle Pass International Bridge II in 2022. A Texas appeals court recently ordered the U.S. Border Patrol to stop cutting razor wire installed by Texas. (Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is up to it again, signing an unlawful new state law to make crossing into the country illegally a state misdemeanor. We don’t expect it to last much beyond when the ink has dried.

Abbott’s immigration demagoguery only intensifies as long as he faces few consequences for it. New Yorkers are most familiar with his busing of thousands of migrants north to the city.

The stunt was done without any real coordination or notice because, from the start, the governor didn’t care one bit about the health and safety of the real human beings on those buses, including many families with children, instead seeing them as opportune tools for his posturing.

Related
November 19, 2021
August 18, 2021
July 14, 2021
July 7, 2021
Most Popular