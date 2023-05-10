State’s culture war session accomplished nothing

The best thing that can be said of the 2023 session of the Kansas Legislature is that it is over. The second-best? It wasn’t quite as bad as it could’ve been.

But it came close.

During the just-completed session, Republicans who control the House and Senate focused their energies on culture war battles that benefit almost nobody. They passed legislation that would undermine public education, public health and the state’s finances. And, too often, they did so with techniques that make a mockery of democratic transparency.