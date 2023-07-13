Tennis court protest goes out of bounds

Professional tennis players shake hands after their matches — except, in some noteworthy cases, when one participant is Ukrainian and the other either Russian or Belarusian.

Got that? Tennis spectators are having trouble figuring it all out. At the French Open, the crowd booed Ukrainian player Elina Svitolina when she blew off the handshake after losing to Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka. And at Wimbledon this week, fans booed Belarusian Victoria Azarenka when, after a loss to Ms. Svitolina, she forwent the ritual. What they apparently didn’t understand was that Ms. Azarenka was trying to respect Ms. Svitolina’s wish not to shake hands with her.

“What should I have done. Stayed and waited?” Ms. Azarenka asked in her remarks to the media.