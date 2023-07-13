 | Thu, Jul 13, 2023
Tennis court protest goes out of bounds

The no-handshake policy is rooted in war: Ukrainians have taken to withholding handshakes from those whose countries support Russia's invasion of their homeland. An enlightened world appreciates the distinction between regimes and their subjects. Shake those hands.

July 13, 2023 - 1:58 PM

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at Wimbledon on July 11, 2023, in London. (Julian Finney/Getty Images/TNS)

Professional tennis players shake hands after their matches — except, in some noteworthy cases, when one participant is Ukrainian and the other either Russian or Belarusian.

Got that? Tennis spectators are having trouble figuring it all out. At the French Open, the crowd booed Ukrainian player Elina Svitolina when she blew off the handshake after losing to Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka. And at Wimbledon this week, fans booed Belarusian Victoria Azarenka when, after a loss to Ms. Svitolina, she forwent the ritual. What they apparently didn’t understand was that Ms. Azarenka was trying to respect Ms. Svitolina’s wish not to shake hands with her.

“What should I have done. Stayed and waited?” Ms. Azarenka asked in her remarks to the media.

