 | Thu, Mar 23, 2023
‘Territorial dispute’ remark shows GOP rift over Ukraine

The faction showing clear deference to Russian President Vladimir Putin is at odds with traditional Republicans who prize America's role in protecting democracy here and abroad

By

Editorials

March 23, 2023 - 2:08 PM

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has termed Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a "territorial dispute." Photo by Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Ron DeSantis’ first foray into world affairs as a potential presidential candidate hasn’t gone well. DeSantis’ dismissive description of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as “a territorial dispute” that doesn’t merit U.S. attention spawned a gale of fervent pushback from top Senate Republicans and others in the party.

It has highlighted what one politician described as a “civil war” within the GOP over Ukraine and American foreign policy generally. If so, it’s a conflict that the believers in traditional Republican dedication to protecting democracy abroad must win — and that the modern-day isolationists of the party’s populist-MAGA wing (Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley prominent among them) must lose.

The rift began when Fox News host Tucker Carlson released responses to a written survey of potential 2024 president candidates. DeSantis, the Florida governor widely viewed as a likely contender with MAGA voters who are ready to move on from former President Donald Trump, answered regarding Ukraine in pretty much the way Trump himself did.

