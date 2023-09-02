 | Sat, Sep 02, 2023
Menu Search Log in

The door has cracked open on lowering US drug prices

Pharmaceutical companies do good work and deserve to be fairly compensated. But should medicine for diabetes or heart disease cost a fortune?

By

Editorials

September 2, 2023 - 5:22 PM

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris greet audience members during an event promoting lower healthcare costs in the East Room of the White House on Aug. 29, 2023, in Washington, D.C. The Biden administration announced a list of the first ten medicines that will now have lower prices following negotiations with Medicare. (Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS)

The federal government operates three gigantic systems providing health care to millions of Americans. The VA takes care of veterans, Medicaid (whose costs are shared with states and localities) is coverage for the poor and Medicare is health insurance for seniors and people with disabilities.

The VA and Medicaid can, and do, negotiate with suppliers on drug prices, just like they negotiate payment levels for other health services. Yet Medicare, which sets the reimbursement rates for doctors and hospitals, is barred by federal law from negotiating on drugs. That’s the doing of the well-heeled pharmaceutical lobby.

The prohibition from allowing Medicare to negotiate on drug prices was part of the original legislation when Medicare’s Part D drug benefit was first approved by a Republican Congress and President George W. Bush in 2003. Sen. John McCain, always a truth-teller, said the ban on negotiations was “outrageous,” as Democrats pledged to change it.

Related
October 14, 2021
August 31, 2021
December 18, 2019
July 31, 2019
Most Popular