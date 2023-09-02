The door has cracked open on lowering US drug prices

The federal government operates three gigantic systems providing health care to millions of Americans. The VA takes care of veterans, Medicaid (whose costs are shared with states and localities) is coverage for the poor and Medicare is health insurance for seniors and people with disabilities.

The VA and Medicaid can, and do, negotiate with suppliers on drug prices, just like they negotiate payment levels for other health services. Yet Medicare, which sets the reimbursement rates for doctors and hospitals, is barred by federal law from negotiating on drugs. That’s the doing of the well-heeled pharmaceutical lobby.

The prohibition from allowing Medicare to negotiate on drug prices was part of the original legislation when Medicare’s Part D drug benefit was first approved by a Republican Congress and President George W. Bush in 2003. Sen. John McCain, always a truth-teller, said the ban on negotiations was “outrageous,” as Democrats pledged to change it.