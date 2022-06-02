The filibuster’s deadly consequences

Centrist Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona continue frustrating their party by protecting the filibuster, that anachronistic Senate rule that has allowed the Republican minority to stymie much of the Biden administration’s agenda. Their rationale for this obstructionism is that working with the other side is more productive than steamrolling over them.

That notion is about to be tested, as Manchin and Sinema attempt to convert that GOP goodwill they’ve supposedly earned into a deal with Republicans on meaningful gun reform following last week’s Texas school massacre. If, instead, Republicans entrench with their usual do-nothing response to the carnage (sadly, that still seems the likeliest outcome), this wayward pair should explain the point of continuing to negotiate in good faith with a party that shows none.

The filibuster, developed by accident, did serve for a time as a useful lever for bipartisanship. That’s changed in today’s era of hyper-polarization, which has seen both parties carve limited exceptions to this counter-majoritarian rule rather than work together. The GOP in particular has used it lately to thwart progress that majorities of Americans want on voting rights, health care, child care and, yes, gun reform.