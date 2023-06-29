 | Thu, Jun 29, 2023
The humbling of Vladimir Putin


The Wagner mutiny exposes the Russian tyrant’s growing weakness. But don’t count him out yet

June 29, 2023 - 2:37 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, meets with his country’s top security officials on Monday. Putin has accused Ukraine and its Western allies of trying to foment a civil war with a revolt by mercenaries of the Wagner group, which stunned the country with an aborted march on Moscow over the weekend. (Valery Sharifulin/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

The last pretense of Vladimir Putin to be, as he imagines, one of his nation’s historic rulers was stripped away on June 24. A band of armed mercenaries swept through his country almost unopposed, covering some 470 miles in a single day, seizing control of two big cities and getting to within 120 miles of Moscow before withdrawing unharmed.

Mr. Putin long ago failed as a reformer, having presided over ever-deepening corruption and economic stagnation and unable to make Russia anything more than a purveyor of hydrocarbons just as the age of oil and gas is coming to an end. He is failing ever more obviously as a great wartime commander, 16 months after starting an invasion of Ukraine that he expected to be over in a matter of days but which has turned into a quagmire. Now he has shown that he cannot even discharge a leader’s first and greatest responsibility, to ensure the security of the state.

Whether Mr. Putin’s fall comes soon, or in months or years, he stands revealed as a blunderer. He is not so much a tsar as simply the top thug in the hollowed-out gangland to which he has reduced Mother Russia. What is more, in a world where power is everything, he now looks like a weakened thug.

