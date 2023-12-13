 | Wed, Dec 13, 2023
The Hunter Biden indictment is sound; the Joe Biden impeachment inquiry is not

The legal process will now decide Hunter Biden’s fate, but, on the current evidence, the sins of the son should not be visited upon the father.

December 13, 2023 - 3:52 PM

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden. Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images/TNS

The Justice Department has strong criminal cases against Hunter Biden for allegedly failing to pay federal taxes, claiming false deductions and lying about his drug use on paperwork to buy a gun. 

Congress, by contrast, lacks any reasonable basis for moving forward with impeachment against President Biden over his son’s dubious business dealings and personal conduct.

House Republicans were to vote Wednesday on authorizing an impeachment inquiry despite the lack of meaningful evidence that the president personally profited from his son’s overseas adventures. 

