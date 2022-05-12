 | Thu, May 12, 2022
The necessity of staying vigilant against COVID

A transition back to pre-pandemic life is well underway. Innovation and smart strategies are crucial to minimizing COVID-19’s risks along the way.

May 12, 2022 - 2:54 PM

Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s a yearning for regular times that’s understandable and unstoppable. That reality, however, requires doing more to minimize COVID-19’s spread than the strategies employed so far at 2022’s high-profile events.

Case in point: the recent return of the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, which was held not long after a previous gathering of Washington, D.C., insiders turned into a COVID-19 superspreader event.

Due to the virus, the correspondents’ dinner went on hiatus in 2020 and 2021. Event organizers brought it back this spring. About 2,600 “journalists, celebrities, and political figures” gathered in an indoor ballroom on April 30.

