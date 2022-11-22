 | Tue, Nov 22, 2022
Menu Search Log in

The press isn’t beholden to Trump

News organizations — whether they skew to the left, middle or right — were under no obligation to air any portion, let alone all, of the former president's announcement to run again.

By

Editorials

November 22, 2022 - 2:05 PM

Former U.S. President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago home on Nov. 15, 2022, to announce that he was seeking another term in office and officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS)

With the midterm elections over — along with the barrage of mailers, phone calls and TV spots — voters can be excused if they’re not eager to be immersed in the next campaign. Yet there was Donald Trump last Tuesday delivering a “very big announcement” about his intention to again seek the GOP presidential nomination in 2024.

Trump’s timing turned out to be less than propitious. Many of his highly touted, hand-picked candidates were soundly defeated on Nov. 8, and critics blamed the former president for hampering Republican gains in what was projected to be a big year for them. Interestingly, Trump barely mentioned any of this in his hourlong campaign kickoff address, which focused instead on the nation’s challenges moving forward.

The reaction to Trump’s announcement was decidedly mixed. But for one member of Trump’s inner circle, the fact that news networks didn’t carry every word of her boss’s oratory was an indication of something sinister at work.

Related
July 24, 2020
October 8, 2019
July 9, 2019
December 20, 2018
Most Popular