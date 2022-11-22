The press isn’t beholden to Trump

With the midterm elections over — along with the barrage of mailers, phone calls and TV spots — voters can be excused if they’re not eager to be immersed in the next campaign. Yet there was Donald Trump last Tuesday delivering a “very big announcement” about his intention to again seek the GOP presidential nomination in 2024.

Trump’s timing turned out to be less than propitious. Many of his highly touted, hand-picked candidates were soundly defeated on Nov. 8, and critics blamed the former president for hampering Republican gains in what was projected to be a big year for them. Interestingly, Trump barely mentioned any of this in his hourlong campaign kickoff address, which focused instead on the nation’s challenges moving forward.

The reaction to Trump’s announcement was decidedly mixed. But for one member of Trump’s inner circle, the fact that news networks didn’t carry every word of her boss’s oratory was an indication of something sinister at work.