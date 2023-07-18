 | Tue, Jul 18, 2023
Menu Search Log in

The UAW must adapt to inevitability of electric vehicles

By rough estimates, about 30% less labor is needed to make an electric vehicle than its gas-guzzling counterpart. Advanced robotics and artificial intelligence could cut even more into labor requirements, as new EV factories multiply.

By

Editorials

July 18, 2023 - 1:56 PM

Workers assemble R1T trucks at the Rivian electric vehicle plant in Normal, Illinois. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

The United Auto Workers just launched contract negotiations with the Big Three North American automakers, and few will be surprised if the result is a strike.

It almost doesn’t matter if Stellantis, Ford and General Motors make a generous offer, as they did during the 2019 negotiations that ended with a six-week walkout against GM.

For starters, union members are still reeling from a bribery and kickback scandal that resulted in convictions of UAW bosses caught selling out their rank and file for personal gain. The current UAW leadership remains untested, and forcing a strike may be the only way to prove to its membership that it is getting the best possible bargain.

Related
August 6, 2021
October 23, 2019
September 23, 2019
September 16, 2019
Most Popular