 Tue, Apr 27, 2021
There’s room for compromise on concealed carry for teens

Current legislation requires those 18-21 receive firearm safety training. That should be mandatory for all.

By

Editorials

April 27, 2021 - 9:55 AM

Angela Lee, who became a gun-violence activist with Moms Demand Action after her son was killed in 2017, urged a Kansas House committee to reject a bill allowing teenagers to carry concealed handguns in the state.

Kansas has not gone to hell in a hand basket since 2015 — at least not for reasons related to guns.

It was in 2015 when the state passed a law that you no longer had to get a state permit to carry a concealed firearm. Instead, Kansas adopted the philosophy of “constitutional carry,” meaning that carrying a concealed firearm was an actual right that government couldn’t regulate.

It is a “right” that the U.S. Supreme Court has never affirmed. While the Supreme Court has said Americans have a right to possess weapons for self-defense, it has stopped short of saying that right extends to the idea of hiding a weapon on your body. In fact, there is still a legal question of whether the right allows a person to carry a weapon in public spaces at all, openly or concealed.

