Trump milked the Secret Service for $1,000 a night

Even as former President Donald Trump remains mired in the fallout from his unlawful retention of classified government documents, a new investigation outlines how his businesses bilked the government by massively overcharging the Secret Service to stay at his properties while they were protecting him and members of his Cabinet and his family. Since the party that claims to revere law and order continues to rank Trump as its top 2024 presidential contender, let’s review the various ways in which he was — and would surely be again if given the chance — America’s grifter-in-chief.

Trump’s monetization of his office by putting up government workers at his properties on the taxpayers’ dime was controversial throughout his term. Trump and his inner circle often shrugged off the issue by claiming, vaguely, that the government was actually getting a good deal, putting up Secret Service agents for free or at reduced rates. Trump’s son Eric claimed in 2019 that the Trump Organization charged the government “like, $50” for hotel rooms in conjunction with presidential travel.

It turns out that claim is off by ten- or twentyfold. Documents released by the House Oversight Committee last week allege the Trump Organization charged “exorbitant” rates to the government, in some cases significantly over $1,000 a night — many times the government’s normally allowed rates for its personnel. The documents show Trump’s properties took in some $1.4 million in government payments for Secret Service lodging alone during his presidency.