Trump stumps for vaccines; we’ll take it

Twice in recent days, former president Donald Trump has spoken out more aggressively about the value of vaccines. Reluctance to get the shot still grips millions of Americans, and Mr. Trump’s public comments might help persuade the holdouts among his followers, many of whom are suspicious of evidence that the coronavirus vaccines are safe and effective.

Last Sunday night in Dallas, during the final stop of a live interview show with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, Mr. Trump said he had gotten a booster. The audience booed him. “Don’t! Don’t! Don’t! Don’t! Don’t!,” Mr. Trump told the crowd, waving off their reaction with his hand. In an interview published Dec. 22 with conservative Daily Wire host Candace Owens, who is a leading purveyor of anti-vaccine conspiracy theories, Mr. Trump took credit for the vaccines as “one of the greatest achievements of mankind.” He added, “Look, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you do get it, it’s a very minor form” of covid. “People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine.”

MR. TRUMP can justly claim credit for having launched Operation Warp Speed, the successful crash effort to develop and manufacture the coronavirus vaccines. His latest comments properly drew nods of approval from President Biden and the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki.