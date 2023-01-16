Trust in elections is up, but next 2 years will be critical

If we are going to save democracy in this country — and make no mistake, that fight is being waged right this very minute — voters must have faith in the election system. And there’s a small piece of good news on that front.

A poll released Thursday by the Center for Election Innovation & Research (CEIR) showed that more GOP voters have trust in U.S. elections than a year ago. Has there been a sudden dawning of sanity, a realization that voter fraud is exceedingly rare in the United States?

Hang on. The poll also shows that many GOP voters continue to cling to unfounded conspiracy theories about widespread voter fraud, and — surprising no one — those who backed Donald Trump hold those mistaken beliefs the most.