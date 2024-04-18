 | Thu, Apr 18, 2024
UK’s attempt to regulate cell phones fraught with hazard

If there is not yet a consensus that young people’s use of smartphones needs stricter regulation, that is the trajectory.

By

Editorials

April 18, 2024 - 2:22 PM

The task is to teach our youth how to use smartphones in a safe manner and persuade parents to enforce it. Photo by Pixabay.com

The principle that some products are available to adults and not children is uncontroversial. Access to weapons, alcohol and pornography is curtailed in this way because a level of maturity is the precondition for access (but not a guarantee of responsible use).

Until recently, few people put smartphones in that category. The idea of an age restriction on sales would be dismissed as luddism or state-control freakery. But ministers are reported to be considering just such a ban for under-16s. 

Opinion polls suggest that it could be popular with parents. Government guidance already calls for a de facto ban on mobile phone use in schools in England and Wales. Many headteachers had already imposed rules to that effect. If there is not yet a consensus that young people’s use of smartphones needs stricter regulation, that is the trajectory.

