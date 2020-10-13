Menu Search Log in

UN’s World Food Program deserving of Nobel Peace Prize

Timely, and worthy, to be sure. As the WFP itself has stated, “Until the day we have a medical vaccine, food is the best vaccine against the chaos.”

By

Editorials

October 13, 2020 - 9:47 AM

Deputy Executive Director Amir Mahmoud Abdulla of the World Food Program

The cascading global governance, health, economic and environmental crises have exacerbated the food crisis. So it was fitting that an indefatigable international institution dedicated to fighting hunger — the United Nations World Food Program — won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee cited the WFP “for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in the efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict.”

This insidious use of food as a weapon is particularly pernicious, Gina Torry, the director of the International Center for Dialogue and Peacebuilding, told an editorial writer in an email exchange.

