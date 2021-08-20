Vaccines and masks a must to beating COVID

Shifting away from his Afghan debacle, President Joe Biden on Wednesday went back to that other war, COVID-19, with a two-prong attack on the enemy: vaccines and masks. This fight cannot be victorious unless all Americans join together — so we urge Donald Trump, winner of 74 million votes, to be patriotic and get his booster shot before the cameras and urge his followers to follow him. He can even get Tucker Carlson to join him and call it a party.

Pleading to the 30% of eligible Americans 12 and older who haven’t gotten the vaccines, Biden rightly said that those 85 million people are the reservoir for the disease to thrive in. Almost all the COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are from that group. There is every reason to get the protection and no good excuse to avoid it.

He is using his authority to order that in all nursing homes receiving Medicare or Medicaid funds — just about all of them — employees must be vaccinated, adding to the no jab, no job movement spreading among private employers.