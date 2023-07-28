Virginia governor’s new take on voting access is refreshing

In a surprising but welcome about-face, Gov. Glenn Youngkin is pushing Republicans to embrace early voting in the upcoming General Assembly races.

Youngkin helped launch a new website called Secure Your Vote Virginia, a voter portal created by The Republican Party of Virginia in partnership with The Republican State Leadership Committee, Spirit of Virginia PAC, Virginia House Republican Caucus and Virginia Senate Republican Caucus.

“Absentee voting by mail and early voting in person are both safe and secure ways to cast your ballot in Virginia and make your voice heard,” reads the website, which explains why voting matters to Republicans and offers a way to request a ballot.