Virginia schools’ financial literacy requirement better prepares students

How do we learn to handle money wisely?

Unfortunately, many of us never really have. That’s why the innovative financial literacy requirement in Virginia’s public schools is so important.

Few people haven’t wished at some point that they were better at managing their finances. Maybe it’s the young adults who have charged so much on credit cards that they are falling into a seemingly bottomless pit of debt and late fees. Maybe it’s the couple with kids who think they’re getting by just fine until an unexpected emergency wrecks their budget. Sometimes, it’s the older people who think they’re ready to enjoy retirement — until they try to live on reduced income.