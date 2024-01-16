 | Tue, Jan 16, 2024
Virginia schools’ financial literacy requirement better prepares students

Some say what they have learned has made it possible for them to help their families get better control of their finances.

Virginia schools have implemented financial literacy requirements. One results is that many students' families are also learning how to better manage their household incomes. Photo by Pixabay

How do we learn to handle money wisely?

Unfortunately, many of us never really have. That’s why the innovative financial literacy requirement in Virginia’s public schools is so important.

Few people haven’t wished at some point that they were better at managing their finances. Maybe it’s the young adults who have charged so much on credit cards that they are falling into a seemingly bottomless pit of debt and late fees. Maybe it’s the couple with kids who think they’re getting by just fine until an unexpected emergency wrecks their budget. Sometimes, it’s the older people who think they’re ready to enjoy retirement — until they try to live on reduced income.

