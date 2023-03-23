We can’t ignore Earth’s warming

The new U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report makes very clear what we stand to lose in the next decade without a significant course correction: a chance at a “livable and sustainable future for all.” Our home, the Earth, is on fire and we need to act.

The arguments against contending with the impending impacts of man-made climate change were never great, but they seem downright self-destructive now. We understand that data can have different interpretations and no predictive models are perfect, but at some point you have to trust that there is an observable reality that we can measure. It is getting hotter and sea levels are rising.

The consensus of scientists and researchers from different countries and backgrounds working together is about as close to the absolute truth as we’re going to get, and that truth is looking dire. We can wait and see if they were right, at which point it will be too late to actually do anything about it, or we can act now and stave off events that will almost certainly cause global devastation, kill millions of people worldwide, and become exponentially harder to reverse.