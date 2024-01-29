 | Mon, Jan 29, 2024
We dare Kansas legislators to put Medicaid expansion to a vote

House Speaker Dan Hawkins has said putting the bill up for a vote isn’t necessary because, “We’re not in the business of proving a point.” We beg to differ. We think Hawkins owes it to Kansans to prove said point.

By

Editorials

January 29, 2024 - 5:50 PM

Kansas Speaker of the House Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, says there aren’t enough votes to expand Medicaid in Kansas and so he won’t put it to a floor vote.

“I know my votes,” Hawkins told reporters after Gov. Kelly’s State of the State address. “I know the votes in the House, and I can tell you there is not enough votes to pass. People say, ‘Well, put it out for a vote.’ I never put anything up for a vote unless it’s going to pass. 

“You don’t ever see us put stuff out there just to watch it die. We put things up that’s going to pass, and I can tell you right now there are not 63 votes for Medicaid expansion.”

