While the world cheers on Olympians, China must answer for its record on human rights

Spotlight on host country shows glaring flaws

February 7, 2022 - 8:55 AM

The Olympic Rings are seen on a rooftop at sunset at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images/TNS)

At their core, the Olympics have always been about presenting the best that human determination and perseverance can achieve, creating ever so briefly a stage on which people from countries around the world can compete on a level playing field.

As the Beijing Winter Olympics get underway, the games will again be a showcase for athletes who have dedicated years to honing their minds and bodies. They should also, however, put the host country in the spotlight — and not a flattering one.

As the Chinese government strives to project strength and international cooperation, the very same state will be busying itself with appalling human rights abuses, particularly against the majority-Muslim Uyghur population in the Xinjiang region, where Chinese officials have engaged in an unprecedented campaign of surveillance, detention and genocide under the guise of anti-terror efforts.

