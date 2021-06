Well, it looks like — barring a last-minute intervention by Pope Francis himself, and maybe not even then — the U.S. bishops will consider and vote on a proposal for a teaching document about Communion that includes denying the sacrament to politicians who support pro-choice policies, including our nation’s second Catholic president, Joe Biden.

The bishops’ discussion — if you can call it that — and vote will happen at the virtual assembly June 16-18.

We say: Just do it.