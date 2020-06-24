Election Day should be a holiday

Coaches at the University of Kansas and Kansas State University have signed statements declaring Election Day a mandatory day off for athletes, ensuring no practice or competition will interfere with getting student athletes to the polls in November.

The coaches made the move at the encouragement of the NCAA, joining the other Big 12 coaches in signing the agreements.

This move from two major Kansas athletic departments has multiple benefits. Logistically, it frees student-athletes, who often have packed schedules between coursework and practice schedules, to make it to the polls on Election Day. It also sends a valuable message about the importance of voting to a population in need of encouragement.