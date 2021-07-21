 | Wed, Jul 21, 2021
Enjoy a (free) Sunflower Summer

Children and their guardians can enjoy free tickets to attractions across the state thanks to the Sunflower Summer program.

July 21, 2021 - 7:40 AM

A hearty huzzah and kudos to everyone enjoying a Sunflower Summer.

This new initiative from the Kansas State Department of Education uses COVID-19 relief funds to provide free admission to 70 attractions across the state. These include museums, theaters and landmarks — among them the Kansas Museum of History, the Sternberg Museum of Natural History, the Evel Knievel Museum and so much more.

The program launched on July 1 and has already put up impressive numbers. According to the KSDE’s Twitter account: “In the first 11 days there were over 6,000 site visits. The app has 53,000 registered users.”

