Even the healthy face risks of long COVID

Savannah Brooks has been an athlete her whole life. She enjoys kickboxing and has trained for mixed martial arts competitions.

But in April, the 30-year-old Minneapolis woman tested positive for COVID-19. It didn’t make her sick enough to need hospitalization. Still, lingering fatigue and a racing heart rate accompanying even the mildest exertion mean she’s now relying on a wheelchair for walks around her neighborhood.

For someone who’s been the “picture of health,” post-COVID medical problems are frustrating and unnerving. Especially hard: not knowing how long it will last. “I think if this can happen to me, it can happen to anyone,” Brooks told an editorial writer.