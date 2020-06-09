Facebook’s Zuckerberg keeps on enabling abuse of internet

When it comes to curbing political manipulation on the internet, Mark Zuckerberg never seems to learn from his past mistakes.
At a time when we need our political and business leaders to be at their best, the Facebook CEO once again stands as an embarrassment to the tech community. Zuckerberg has become an enabler of political manipulation who repeatedly chooses profits over principle.
A day of reckoning awaits the industry for Zuckerberg’s refusal to properly police lies and threats of violence on his social network.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives