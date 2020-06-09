Menu Search Log in

Facebook’s Zuckerberg keeps on enabling abuse of internet

As the one of the largest purveyors of news, Facebook must be held accountable to publishing the truth. But CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he'd rather duck that responsibility.

When it comes to curbing political manipulation on the internet, Mark Zuckerberg never seems to learn from his past mistakes.

At a time when we need our political and business leaders to be at their best, the Facebook CEO once again stands as an embarrassment to the tech community. Zuckerberg has become an enabler of political manipulation who repeatedly chooses profits over principle.

A day of reckoning awaits the industry for Zuckerberg’s refusal to properly police lies and threats of violence on his social network.

