First squirrel hunt was unforgettable

June 1, 1952, my room is dark, and I’ve been awake half an hour when Dad comes in and needlessly asks “Ready?”
It was our first time he and I went squirrel hunting together.
We drive two miles east of town to where the road parallels Coal Creek before pulling off.
