Former Iolan finds working the polls an ‘empowering’ event

My daughter-in-law, Casiee Wolfe, served as a poll worker in Branson, Mo., on Election Day.

Leading up to the day, Casiee said she became increasingly anxious, worried about people politicking nearby, possibly intimidating would-be voters.

She also was concerned about people not wearing face masks. During training, poll workers were told they could request people wear a mask, but as a whole the center would not require them.