Ginsburg’s style was more than a subtle courtroom statement

WASHINGTON (AP) — The day after Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton to win the 2016 presidential election, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg took the bench wearing a black necklace with crystals. It was a piece she typically wore to express her displeasure while reading a dissent from the bench.

Ginsburg’s collars were more than a subtle statement every time she entered the courtroom. Along with her glasses, lace gloves and fabric hair ties known as scrunchies, they were part of the signature style of the justice, who died last week at age 87.

More than any other member of the court, Ginsburg had a look all her own. And clothing became a way she connected with the public and even other members of the court.