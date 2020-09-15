GOP’s goal of blocking Kelly is hurting Kansas

Kansans who listened to any part of Friday’s meeting of the State Finance Council first would be amazed, then embarrassed, and finally outraged about the way their government is run.

The council convened by telephone to discuss Gov. Laura Kelly’s request to extend the state’s declaration of a COVID-19 emergency beyond Sept. 15. Kelly said she needed the extension to qualify for federal pandemic assistance and to protect the operation of the state’s courts.

That seems simple enough. Everyone on the council, Republicans and Democrats, agreed the declaration needed to be extended, and the finance council needed to do it.