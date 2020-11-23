Menu Search Log in

Gov. Kelly’s trust fund plan is well-advised

GOP legislative leaders recently proposed using a portion of the state’s federal CARES Act money to bolster the fund. Gov. Laura Kelly shot down the idea, saying that low-interest loans from the government were a better option to cover any gaps that might emerge.

November 23, 2020 - 8:59 AM

The state unemployment trust fund is being stretched. With some 70,000 residents regularly receiving unemployment benefits, it’s at risk of being depleted next year.

We understand the appeal of turning to CARES Act dollars right now. But Kelly’s decision was the right one.

