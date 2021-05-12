Haskell wants to change; we should help make it happen

Lawrence and Douglas County have a chance to do economic development and do right.

One of the community’s greatest, unfulfilled opportunities is Haskell Indian Nations University. It already is a great institution in many ways. It has a sense of community and common purpose that many entities would love to have.

What it does not have is a system that allows it to reach its potential. That sad fact has been on display again for the last several months, and reached a head on Friday when the university’s president, Ronald Graham, was immediately dismissed.