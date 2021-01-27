Health department director extends thanks for support

I am honored to be recognized by Governor Laura Kelly, but do not consider myself a hero. I care about and have a vested interest in the health and well-being of the counties and communities I serve and am trying to fulfill the duties of the Local Health Officer/Administrator to the best of my ability.

Rebecca Johnson

Just as for many others, this last year has been extremely trying and stressful for me. COVID-19 has forced me from my comfort-zone and made new norms for my everyday life, as it has for the rest of us. I am thankful to God for all the blessings and support He has given me. I would like to thank my husband and children, family, friends, my church, my staff, my board and medical director for all of their support. Without them, I may not have made it this far, as around one-third of the local health officers/administrators in Kansas have left their positions for one reason or another, since COVID-19 began.

There have been many people that have supported our organization and me over the past year and who still are, from city/county personnel and community members and local organizations to regional and state representatives. Thank you to all of these folks for your unending support — we still have a ways to go!