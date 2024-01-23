Healthcare tops concerns for rural Kansas townsfolk

Rural Kansas communities are critical to the future of our state.

We know that for our communities to thrive, rural Kansans require core services to raise a family — access to early childhood services, high quality education and health care.

Our two organizations — Thrive Kansas and United Methodist Health Ministry Fund — are based in rural communities and are invested in improving the health and future of all Kansans. We are committed to improving the health of rural communities and support innovative policies that sustain health care and encourage the development of vitally important services.