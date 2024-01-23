 | Tue, Jan 23, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Healthcare tops concerns for rural Kansas townsfolk

Two rural-based organizations are investing in the improvement of the health and future of all Kansans.

By

Opinion

January 23, 2024 - 2:35 PM

Register file photo

Rural Kansas communities are critical to the future of our state.

We know that for our communities to thrive, rural Kansans require core services to raise a family — access to early childhood services, high quality education and health care.

Our two organizations — Thrive Kansas and United Methodist Health Ministry Fund — are based in rural communities and are invested in improving the health and future of all Kansans. We are committed to improving the health of rural communities and support innovative policies that sustain health care and encourage the development of vitally important services.

Related
August 5, 2021
May 3, 2021
October 5, 2020
December 27, 2019
Most Popular