How a city responds to crisis is its calling card: Its character

September marks the 20-year anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist bombings. For most us, that Tuesday morning is seared in our memories. We can still recall where we were when we heard the news, scrambling to find the nearest TV to watch in horror as the twin towers of the World Trade Center crumbled before our eyes.

In all, 3,042 died from the terrorist attacks; the deadliest in human history.

“THE DAY the World Came to Town,” is the story of 9/11, but from a thousand miles away in Gander, Newfoundland.