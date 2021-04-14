How I’ll remember George Floyd

Last May 25, George Floyd stopped being just a man and became a symbol. Suddenly he was no longer an ordinary Black guy enjoying a holiday evening in Minneapolis. He became a representative of all Black Americans whose lives have been disrupted or destroyed by our less-than-evenhanded criminal justice system. His death became the one that was one too many.

John Crisp is a TNS op-ed writer. (TNS)

Now, a year later, George Floyd has become Exhibit A in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the man who allegedly killed him.

It’s an awesome thing to watch video of a man who doesn’t know that he has only a few minutes left to live. On May 25, 2020, death appears to be the last thing on George Floyd’s mind. In security camera video he lingers near the cashier’s counter in Cup Foods at the corner of Chicago Avenue and E. 38th Street. He seems to be acquainted with some of his fellow customers. He smiles and laughs and goofs around with friends. A woman gives him a hug and he hugs her back. He buys a banana. At one point he breaks into a spontaneous shuffling dance. He seems like a nice guy. He buys a pack of cigarettes and leaves the store. A half-hour later he’s dead.