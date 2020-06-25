Menu Search Log in

How to recognize Black is a culture, not a just color

For practically my entire career, when I’ve written about the experiences of Black people I’ve had to do so using a lower case “b.” It never felt right.

By

Opinion

June 25, 2020 - 8:48 AM

For practically my entire career, when I’ve written about the experiences of Black people I’ve had to do so using a lower case “b.”

It never felt right.

But that was the official style at every single newspaper where I have worked, and I had to follow suit. Even if I didn’t, an editor would have just changed it. Today, though, for the first time ever, I can write about Black people and do so using a capital B.

Related
June 23, 2020
June 10, 2020
May 12, 2020
April 29, 2020
Trending