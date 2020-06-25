How to recognize Black is a culture, not a just color

For practically my entire career, when I’ve written about the experiences of Black people I’ve had to do so using a lower case “b.”
It never felt right.
But that was the official style at every single newspaper where I have worked, and I had to follow suit. Even if I didn’t, an editor would have just changed it. Today, though, for the first time ever, I can write about Black people and do so using a capital B.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives