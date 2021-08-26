How U.S. female activists are working to rescue Afghan women

Amid the anguishing news about the Taliban’s recapture of Afghanistan came the uplifting story of a 60-year-old Oklahoma woman who organized the escape of 10 members of the Afghan all-girls robotics team.

“I just decided to take any action I could to save a few,” Allyson Reneau wrote on Instagram, next to a photograph of her with the Afghan teenagers, whom she met in 2019 when they came to Washington, D.C., for a robotics competition.

The Wall Street Journal praised Reneau’s “pluck and enterprise,” and coyly suggested that President Joe Biden put her in charge of the chaotic evacuation efforts.