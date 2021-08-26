 | Thu, Aug 26, 2021
Menu Search Log in

How U.S. female activists are working to rescue Afghan women

A 60-year-old mom and others are fighting to save women in Afghanistan. The U.S. government should follow suit.

By

Opinion

August 26, 2021 - 9:10 AM

Afghan women walk through the old quarters of Kabul on July 12, 2021. (Sajjad Hussain/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

Amid the anguishing news about the Taliban’s recapture of Afghanistan came the uplifting story of a 60-year-old Oklahoma woman who organized the escape of 10 members of the Afghan all-girls robotics team.

“I just decided to take any action I could to save a few,” Allyson Reneau wrote on Instagram, next to a photograph of her with the Afghan teenagers, whom she met in 2019 when they came to Washington, D.C., for a robotics competition.

The Wall Street Journal praised Reneau’s “pluck and enterprise,” and coyly suggested that President Joe Biden put her in charge of the chaotic evacuation efforts.

Related
August 24, 2021
August 18, 2021
July 14, 2021
July 12, 2021
Most Popular